MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – State Patrol says an impaired driver will face charges after a crash that injured a 9-month-old baby.
The single vehicle crash occurred just after 7 p.m. Saturday on Highway 61 at County Road 96 in White Bear Lake.
The driver and the baby were transported to Regions Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to State Patrol.
State Patrol said the driver will be charged with driving while impaired and possibly criminal vehicular operation because of the child’s injuries.