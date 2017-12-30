MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – If you have plans this weekend, your best bet is to make sure they are indoors as much as possible.
A polar vortex is over Minnesota this weekend, creating bone-chilling conditions across the state and especially the Twin Cities for the foreseeable future. Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says we should expect a high temperature Saturday of -4 degrees.
That’s right, a high temperature that’s below zero. The jet stream has veered to the south, meaning conditions in Minnesota will be clear and calm, but it will be extremely cold.
Wind chills Saturday morning ranged anywhere from 30 to nearly 50 below zero across Minnesota. It will remain 20 to 30 below zero around the Twin Cities most of the day.
And the extreme cold isn’t going anywhere. The metro will have an overnight low around 13 degrees below zero with wind chills making it feel like 35 to 40 below zero.
If you’re tailgating for the Vikings game Sunday, be prepared for the extreme cold. Augustyniak says we’ll have a high around four below zero with more freezing wind chills.
We’ll have a brief warm-up on Tuesday before temperatures return to single-digit highs for most of next week.