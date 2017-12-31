2017 In Review: Most Controversial | Most-Read | Most ‘Minnesotan’ | Sports: Local & Off-The-Field | SEE MORE
Filed Under:Apartment Fire, Bloomington Fire Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say at least three tenants are displaced after an apartment fire in Bloomington on New Year’s Eve.

The Bloomington Fire Department responded to the blaze Sunday afternoon on the 8400 block of 22nd Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they battled a hidden fire in the walls of the apartment, but were able to limit the damage to three units.

The tenants of those three units are displaced. Authorities say there were no injuries with the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

