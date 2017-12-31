MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings don’t yet know who they’ll be playing in the NFC Playoffs, but they know when their first home game will be.
The NFL announced Sunday night that the Vikings will host their NFC Divisional Playoff game at 3:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings will face the highest remaining seed between the Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.
The Vikings have faced all three teams this year. They beat the L.A. Rams 24-7, beat the Saints 29-19 and lost at Carolina 31-24.
The Vikings got the No. 2 seed after beating Chicago on Sunday. The Rams are the No. 3 seed, the Saints are the No. 4 seed, the Panthers are the No. 5 seed and the Atlanta Falcons got the No. 6 seed.
A win in the divisional playoff game would put the Vikings in the NFC Championship Game.