MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A boil advisory has been issued for a small southern Minnesota town.
The city of Ostrander issued the advisory due to problems with the well house for the primary water supply. The heater in the well house failed and the pipes in the well are frozen.
Fillmore County Sheriff Tom Kaase said the city will start up the backup well, but that well has not been used in multiple years and was disconnected from the water system. Once it is operational, the well will be tested. Bacteria samples will be collected Tuesday.
Kaase said residents should boil all water used for consumption until city officials say it is safe.