2017 In Review: Most Controversial | Most-Read | Most ‘Minnesotan’ | Sports: Local & Off-The-Field | SEE MORE
Filed Under:Local TV, Ostrander

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A boil advisory has been issued for a small southern Minnesota town.

The city of Ostrander issued the advisory due to problems with the well house for the primary water supply. The heater in the well house failed and the pipes in the well are frozen.

Fillmore County Sheriff Tom Kaase said the city will start up the backup well, but that well has not been used in multiple years and was disconnected from the water system. Once it is operational, the well will be tested. Bacteria samples will be collected Tuesday.

Kaase said residents should boil all water used for consumption until city officials say it is safe.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch