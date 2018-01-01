2017 In Review: Most Controversial | Most-Read | Most ‘Minnesotan’ | Sports: Local & Off-The-Field | SEE MORE
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Ten people are hospitalized after a carbon monoxide leak at a St. Paul duplex Monday morning.

St. Paul fire officials say it happened on Burr Street just after 9 a.m. Initially, callers reported the incident as an unknown illness and told first responders they were feeling flu-like symptoms.

After all residents of the upper and lower units of the duplex were evacuated, all were transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. At least two of them were treated in the hospital’s hyperbaric chamber.

Fire and medical crews on the scene later determined a faulty boiler was the cause of the leak. The building is now condemned until officials can figure out exactly what happened.

