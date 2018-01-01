MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It was a bitterly cold weekend and some braved the extreme conditions to say goodbye to 2017 and ring in 2018.
Others spent at least part of the new year in the hospital. Hennepin County Medical Center says it has had about six cases of frostbite since Sunday and 12 or 13 over the last 48 hours. It serves as a good reminder that if you have to go outside, make sure to bundle up.
Parts of Minnesota woke up Monday morning to temperatures in excess of 30 degrees below zero. Around the Twin Cities metro, it was about 20 below zero temperature with an even colder wind chill. In those conditions, uncovered skin can get frostbite in as little as 10 to 15 minutes.
A wind chill warning in Minnesota will be lifted by late Monday morning, and we could get above zero before the end of the day. We’ll still have cold overnights this week, but could see temperatures in the 20s by the weekend.