MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man found seriously injured on the sidewalk in north Minneapolis early this New Year’s Day has died in the hospital.
Police say someone called 911 just before 2 a.m. Monday to report a person down in the street. Officers responded to the call on the 3000 block of Emerson Avenue North to find a man who had suffered some sort of physical trauma.
The victim was transported to North Memorial Medical Center, where he died a short time later, police said.
Investigators aren’t sure how the man was injured and are awaiting a report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. They haven’t made any arrests in the case.