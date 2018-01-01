2017 In Review: Most Controversial | Most-Read | Most ‘Minnesotan’ | Sports: Local & Off-The-Field | SEE MORE
Filed Under:Crime, North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man found seriously injured on the sidewalk in north Minneapolis early this New Year’s Day has died in the hospital.

Police say someone called 911 just before 2 a.m. Monday to report a person down in the street. Officers responded to the call on the 3000 block of Emerson Avenue North to find a man who had suffered some sort of physical trauma.

The victim was transported to North Memorial Medical Center, where he died a short time later, police said.

Investigators aren’t sure how the man was injured and are awaiting a report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. They haven’t made any arrests in the case.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch