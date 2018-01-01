MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Despite repeated efforts to get the word out about finding a sober ride for New Year’s Eve, there were still more than 100 drunk driving arrests Sunday night into Monday.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says that between 6 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday, there were 117 arrests statewide for DWI. Officials with the Office of Traffic Safety say that regardless of New Year’s Eve plans or other celebrations, it’s always recommended to have a plan for a sober ride if you’re drinking.
The legal alcohol limit for driving in Minnesota is .08.