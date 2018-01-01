2017 In Review: Most Controversial | Most-Read | Most ‘Minnesotan’ | Sports: Local & Off-The-Field | SEE MORE
Filed Under:Drunk Driving, Minnesota Department Of Public Safety, New Year's Eve

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Despite repeated efforts to get the word out about finding a sober ride for New Year’s Eve, there were still more than 100 drunk driving arrests Sunday night into Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says that between 6 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday, there were 117 arrests statewide for DWI. Officials with the Office of Traffic Safety say that regardless of New Year’s Eve plans or other celebrations, it’s always recommended to have a plan for a sober ride if you’re drinking.

The legal alcohol limit for driving in Minnesota is .08.

