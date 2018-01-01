MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say there’s no danger at Shakopee High School after threatening photographs circulated on Snapchat.
A Snapchat picture of a person holding a gun was posted to the social media site with the caption “don’t come to school tomorrow.”
Police say they identified the students involved and determined that the weapons were fake.
Officers say it was a prank done in poor taste.
The school says it’s taking every precaution to ensure the safety in all students.
The Shakopee High School principal says there will be an increased police presence at school Tuesday.
Police say they will be dealing with the students who posted the pictures accordingly.