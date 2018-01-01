2017 In Review: Most Controversial | Most-Read | Most ‘Minnesotan’ | Sports: Local & Off-The-Field | SEE MORE
Filed Under:Local TV, Shakopee High School

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say there’s no danger at Shakopee High School after threatening photographs circulated on Snapchat.

A Snapchat picture of a person holding a gun was posted to the social media site with the caption “don’t come to school tomorrow.”

Police say they identified the students involved and determined that the weapons were fake.

Police: No Danger At Shakopee High School After Snapchat Threat

(credit: CBS)

Officers say it was a prank done in poor taste.

The school says it’s taking every precaution to ensure the safety in all students.

The Shakopee High School principal says there will be an increased police presence at school Tuesday.

Police say they will be dealing with the students who posted the pictures accordingly.

