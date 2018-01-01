MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Not only is Monday the start of a new year, it’s also the start of trout fishing season here in Minnesota.
And despite the cold weather, anglers were casting into area streams.
This is a catch and release season, so any fish caught are going right back into the water.
Fishermen say the cold isn’t enough to stop them from enjoying opening day.
“Some years are colder than others. This one’s pretty cold, but it’s not going to stop us. It’s a beautiful day out and it’s fun to come out and be outside and enjoy the fresh air,” fisherman Micah Crider said. “It’s getting more popular actually. You’d be surprised how many people you’ll see out fly fishing in January, February.”
Both a Twin Cities conservation group and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency have a request for residents: limit your salt use this winter.
Salt used outside can find its way into streams and raise chloride levels in the water. Officials say there is no easy way to remove chloride once it’s in the water. If you can, it’s better for the fish if you use sand to combat any ice.