MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the Vikings going into playoffs on solid footing and the fact the Super Bowl is being played here, it’s no surprise people are trying to score tickets.

But it turns out, many of them are trying to score tickets through someone who simply can’t help them.

Her name is Sienna and she is 8 years old, and as she’s explained over and over and over, she simply can’t help anyone get tickets.

This was an extra special Christmas for Sienna Sansevere. She got her very first cellphone.

“I ran over by Mom and Dad and gave them a big hug,” Sienna said.

And the phone’s been ringing off the hook ever since — for the wrong reason. Who’s calling?

“People for Super Bowl tickets,” Sienna said.

Can she help them with that?

“No, not really,” she said.

Turns out the number to Sienna’s cellphone is just a digit off from the one for the Vikings ticket office. Coincidental — in more ways than one. Sienna’s family is full of purple pride. Her mom was a Vikings cheerleader and Sienna exists because of the Vikings.

“I mean my husband and I met in 1988 when the Vikings played the Chicago Bears,” Mary Sansevere said.

So they’ve been able to empathize with the requests of their fellow fans.

“Hi this is Greg calling about the Super Bowl tickets, if you could give me a call,” one caller said.

There were 15 the day after Christmas alone. Sienna’s mother has fielded some of the calls and they’ve developed a protocol.

“I have to tell them the correct number to call,” Sienna said. She even has the number memorized.

Even though Sienna can’t offer callers any connections, she can offer some spirit.

“Go Vikings,” she said after a cartwheel.

Sienna’s dad is also getting a kick out of this — Bob Sansevere is a sports writer for the Pioneer Press.

As for future calls — they will be changing Sienna’s voicemail to let callers know the correct number to the ticket office.