ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise has been cleared to make his season debut, after missing the first 39 games because of back trouble.

Parise told reporters after practice on Monday afternoon that he’s “got the green light” to play for the Wild on Tuesday night against Florida. Parise skated on a line with Charlie Coyle and Chris Stewart. He played in one game on a conditioning assignment last week for the Wild’s AHL affiliate in Iowa.

Parise had surgery on Oct. 24 to address a disk problem in his lower back that caused leg pain and weakness. He resumed skating on Nov. 29 and rejoined the team for practice on Dec. 14. Right wing Zack Mitchell was waived on Monday to make room on the roster for Parise.

