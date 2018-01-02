MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Light snow is expected in the metro just in time for the evening commute, but with it being as cold as it is, it could certainly still make a mess of the roads.

By noon, the snow system – an Alberta Clipper — already passed through Fargo, North Dakota and is set to hit the metro area around 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The storm system will extend to southwest Minnesota and northwest into Wisconsin.

The snow that's going to hit the metro between 4-6 pm today is hitting Fargo right now. Roads do not look great. pic.twitter.com/UqDlxiRu3d — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) January 2, 2018

Temperatures are indeed warmer, but with only a high of 12 expected, they are still too cold for MnDOT to effectively use salt and chemicals to help melt ice on the roads.

Blowing snow is also expected to be a factor for the commute. Ten to 20 MPH winds should kick up snow and reduce visibility.

“Remember, last Thursday, it only took an inch of snow to wreak havoc on the roads,” meteorologist Matt Brickman said. “If you can get out of work ahead of this, maybe hit the road at 3, 3:30 p.m., I think you’re going to be in a lot better shape than trying to drive in the snow.”

Brickman says we’ll see less snow Tuesday, about a half-inch possible, but the factors involved could still make things messy.

Temperatures again dive into the negatives Tuesday evening an overnight temp expected to dip to -1. Temps for the next few days will stay in the single-digits with increased sunshine.

The good news is that a warm-up is expected for the weekend.