MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Family and friends are still searching for answers after a Minnesota man mysteriously disappeared in Denver last month.
Adam Gilbertson, 29, was last seen leaving a bar in the early morning hours of Dec. 15. It’s still not known what happened to him after that.
Family and friends held a prayer service Tuesday night at Gilbertson’s hometown church in Randolph, Minnesota.
“At this point we really don’t know with being winter the way it’s been. It goes in waves — a person’s emotion — on what could be or what might be,” his father, Doug Gilbertson, said. “You see the support group you’ve got from your friends, your relatives, your neighbors — they all care and they come together. In the big picture, it makes it easier.”
The pastor of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church says he saw an amazing show of support tonight. Denver Police say they continue to investigate Gilbertson’s disappearance.