Home Invasion, Prior Lake Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police are looking for suspects after burglars invaded a Prior Lake home and fired gunshots at a homeowner and his dog.

Prior Lake police responded at about 7:45 p.m. last Friday to a report of home burglary and shots fired on the 3400 block of Falcon Circle. When officers arrived, a homeowner told them two suspects entered the residence through the front door.

He told police his dog barked at the suspects, and one of the suspects shot his dog. The suspect then fired several rounds at the homeowner as he went back into his house. The suspects then fled in a vehicle.

Police say the dog was treated for a gunshot wound and is expected to recover.

The case is under investigation.

