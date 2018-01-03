MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A southern Minnesota woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly kicked out an Uber driver’s windshield, damaged his cellphone and commanded her dog to “kill” a responding police officer.

Mary Kathryn Boettcher, 36, of Mankato, is charged with fourth-degree assault against a peace officer, obstructing the legal process and first-degree damage to property, according to documents filed in Blue Earth County.

The charges stem from the night of Dec. 30, when officials say an Uber driver called 911 after a woman kicked out his windshield and broke his cellphone before heading inside a home. A witness in the Uber told police the woman was very intoxicated and “freaked out” when the Uber got close to her house.

According to a criminal complaint, officers responded to the home and identified the woman as Boettcher.

When the officer knocked on her door, Boettcher answered but refused to step outside to talk. When the officer stuck his foot in the door to prevent it from being shut on him, Boettcher ordered her dog to “kill” him several times, the complaint states, adding that the animal weighed between 25 and 30 pounds.

The dog attacked the officer’s legs. Meanwhile, he tried to pull Boettcher from the house, but the effort caused him to slip, resulting with the two adults tumbling into the front yard, the complaint states. The dog continued to attack the officer.

Once outside, another officer was able to handcuff Boettcher while his colleague got control of the dog. The complaint states that the animal left him with five wounds on his legs, some of which were bleeding.

If convicted of the charges, Boettcher faces years behind bars and more than $10,000 in fines.