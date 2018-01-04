MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in western Wisconsin say the body of a missing man was found Wednesday, adding that he likely died of hypothermia.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Office says investigators found the body of 49-year-old Joseph Moen in the woods outside of Chetek.
Moen, of Chetek, went missing on Dec. 27.
The sheriff’s office says his cause of death appears to be hypothermia. No foul play is suspected.
Meanwhile, an official cause of death will come from the Barron County Medical Examiner’s Office following an autopsy.