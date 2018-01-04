MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say they have captured the man accused of kidnapping his former girlfriend at gunpoint two weeks ago.
The city of Minnetonka announced that police had taken Jahon Douglas, 37, into custody at about 1 p.m. Thursday in Minneapolis. United States Marshals and the Hennepin County Violent Offenders Task Force assisted in the arrest.
Douglas was charged last week with the kidnapping of Nicole Smith outside of the Minneapolis Mart in Minnetonka.
Douglas got into a car carrying Smith and her co-worker on Dec. 21, taking their cellphones by gunpoint and forcing the co-worker to drive. He eventually forced the co-worker out of her own car and took off with Smith.
Two days later, Police say Smith returned home safe with her Douglas’ vehicle. She told investigators Douglas had planned to kill her and then himself.
Douglas was also charged with two counts each of armed robbery and assault.