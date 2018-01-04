ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Rep. Keith Ellison is drawing criticism for calling attention to a book that condones violence during clashes with white supremacists.
The Democratic congressman posted a photo on Twitter Wednesday of himself posing with the book “Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook.” The book calls violence during “a small though vital sliver of anti-fascist activity.”
Ellison’s post said the book should “strike fear into the heart” of President Donald Trump. It drew pushback from Republicans who have criticized the movement’s at-times violent disruptions of speaking engagements and white supremacist rallies.
At @MoonPalaceBooks and I just found the book that strike fear in the heart of @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/r81nYoeqpL
— Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) January 3, 2018
Spokesman Karthik Ganapathy says Ellison has not read the book but has espoused nonviolence throughout his career.
While antifa protesters have sometimes clashed with white supremacists, 32-year-old Heather Heyer was fatally struck by a driver as she protested a white nationalist rally this summer. The man, an alleged neo-Nazi, has been charged with murder.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Ellison is a racist, as he hates every non person of color. Another reason to vote that piece of trash out of Minnesota politics.
You are 100% correct.