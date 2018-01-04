Piano player Alice Sara Ott performs during the get together prior Munich's fifth AIDS concert Sandrine Piau at Schumann's on May 5, 2011 in Munich, Germany.(credit: Johannes Simon/Getty Images)
“Joseph Hoffman began playing the piano at age six. In order to help pay his way through grad school, Mr. Hoffman began teaching piano lessons to kids in the neighborhood. Over the next several years, he made it his personal quest to study all he could about learning theory, and he actively researched the best methods available for teaching music. It was from these years of study, exploration, and experimentation that the “Hoffman Method” of teaching piano was born.”