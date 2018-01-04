MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While the East Coast storm is paralyzing airports, it turns out that Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport runs quite smoothly.
A new punctuality report finds more than 85 percent of flights MSP are on time, which earned it the top spot among major international airports.
Last year, it was fifth on the list.
MSP is the 16th busiest airport in the country and among the 50 busiest in the world.
As far as airlines go, the survey found Delta ranked third worldwide in online performance.
MSP is Delta’s second largest hub.