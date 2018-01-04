MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s perhaps the biggest question mark in the lead-up to Super Bowl LII at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium — and it has nothing to do with the possible involvement of the hometown franchise.

WCCO’s Kate Raddatz got social media worked up Thursday morning with this tweet:

Who should sing the National Anthem for #SuperBowl ? I'd vote @ddlovato — Kate Raddatz (@RaddReport) January 4, 2018

Raddatz offered a great suggestion, but she is no stranger herself to Francis Scott Key’s “The Star-Spangled Banner.” She also had her share of supportive commentors.

The only time my name and @BarbraStreisand mentioned in the same sentence! — Kate Raddatz (@RaddReport) January 4, 2018

I'll accept skittles — Kate Raddatz (@RaddReport) January 4, 2018

Several viewers also support Lovato, but there were a lot of other interesting picks.

Sam Smith or Ed Sheeran! — Falen (@falenkdwb) January 4, 2018

Probably Bob Dylan. It'd be a stirring rendition sung through his nose. — Guy Still (@mplstvguy) January 4, 2018

My vote is @BenUtecht — Sharrie Huston (@slhcnrn) January 4, 2018

Colin Kaepernick and Roger Goodell — H.M.S. Pinniped (@hmspinniped) January 4, 2018

Who’s your pick? Tell us in the comments below!