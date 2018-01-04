By Kate Raddatz
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s perhaps the biggest question mark in the lead-up to Super Bowl LII at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium — and it has nothing to do with the possible involvement of the hometown franchise.

WCCO’s Kate Raddatz got social media worked up Thursday morning with this tweet:

Raddatz offered a great suggestion, but she is no stranger herself to Francis Scott Key’s “The Star-Spangled Banner.” She also had her share of supportive commentors.

Several viewers also support Lovato, but there were a lot of other interesting picks.

Who’s your pick? Tell us in the comments below!

