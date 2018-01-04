MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a domestic situation led to a brief lock down of two schools in western Wisconsin Thursday afternoon.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 11:01 a.m. to a domestic situation at a residence on Labarge Road in Hudson Township. A woman called 911 saying she had been held against her will and assaulted by her estranged husband.

The woman told authorities the male suspect held a gun to her head, threatened to kill her and then himself. She was able to get out of the home and call 911.

When authorities got to the scene, they did an extensive search and determined the man had left the scene. Sheriff’s deputies responded to an address where the man resided on West Grove Road in Troy Township.

Authorities say the man was taken into custody without incident at that residence at about 3:40 p.m. He was taken to the St. Croix County Jail and is awaiting formal charges.

During the initial incident, authorities notified the Hudson Elementary and Hudson Middle School, where two of their kids attended. District officials placed the school on lockdown and as a precaution, there was an increased police presence in the school area as classes ended for the day.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says the incident is under investigation.