MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The city of Minneapolis is looking to bolster economic growth through more private-public partnerships.

Mayor Jacob Frey took a hard hat tour of the new Thor Construction Headquarters in north Minneapolis Friday morning.

The $36 million mixed-use building is funded in part by local companies and by county and community organizations.

Friday’s panel encouraged partnerships that include affordable housing as well as developing and investing in businesses throughout the city. Those investments also include diversifying staff.

