MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Don from Circle Pines wants to know: Why does snow squeak when you walk on it?

According to scientists at the University of Wisconsin, the noisiness of the snow depends on how cold it is outside.

When the snow is warmer than about 14 degrees, you won’t hear much of a sound because the pressure your boot applies melts the snow, and it flows under your boot.

But when the snow’s temperature drops below 14 degrees, your steps do not melt that snow. Instead, they crush the ice crystals in it and make a sound.

