Filed Under:Justin Timberlake, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many are looking forward to the Super Bowl Halftime show at U.S. Bank Stadium.

In the meantime, there’s a new song out that you may be hearing that day. Justin Timberlake’s new single, “Filthy” dropped overnight.

The song is from his new “Man of the Woods” album, which comes out two days before his Super Bowl halftime show in Minneapolis next month.

Much more is scheduled for release in the coming weeks. Rolling Stone reports, “Timberlake plans to release three other videos in the weeks preceding the album release. Three different directors helmed the other clips, which will be out weekly starting January 18th.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch