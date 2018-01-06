Filed Under:Dunn County Sheriff's Office, Local TV, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Investigators say alcohol may have played a part in the death of a 31-year-old driver early Saturday morning in western Wisconsin.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s office says the victim, from Colfax, drove off State Highway 29 just before 2:30 a.m. near Elk Mound.

His vehicle went down a steep embankment and rolled several times, causing him to be ejected.

Authorities say the victim, who has not been identified, was not wearing a seat belt.

The sheriff’s and county medical examiner’s offices are investigating.

