MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Investigators say alcohol may have played a part in the death of a 31-year-old driver early Saturday morning in western Wisconsin.
The Dunn County Sheriff’s office says the victim, from Colfax, drove off State Highway 29 just before 2:30 a.m. near Elk Mound.
His vehicle went down a steep embankment and rolled several times, causing him to be ejected.
Authorities say the victim, who has not been identified, was not wearing a seat belt.
The sheriff’s and county medical examiner’s offices are investigating.