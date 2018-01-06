MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Gophers men’s basketball team is taking the court for the first time Saturday without its star center.

Reggie Lynch is facing suspension, along with a ban from campus, until at least 2020 for his alleged role in a sexual misconduct incident. Lynch is accused of sexual assault in his dorm room back in 2016.

Just days later, in a separate incident, he was arrested on suspicion of raping a 19-year-old woman.

He did not face criminal charges in that case, but was briefly suspended.

The investigation from the Office of Equal Opportunity found Lynch guilty of violating the school’s sexual misconduct policy. As a result, he was suspended.

Typically Saturday afternoon’s game would be about basketball — the Gophers getting a win. But this team — this athletics program — has much more serious things to worry about.

Fans poured into Williams arena on this cold day. Lynch will not be on the court Saturday. He is a star player.

He is suspended due to sexual assault allegations, but that doesn’t mean his future is clear.

“It’s unfortunate. I don’t know all the details, obviously they know way more than I do. I just trust in hopefully him and the university to get it right as an alum,” fan Drew Kiperts said. “I’m a big fan of the university and hopefully they can do what they can do to prevent it from going forward.”

Lynch can still appeal, and WCCO was told he plans to. If the appeal is granted he could essentially play out his career here, but if he is denied, he will be banned from this campus where he has in the past been regarded as a star.