Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds interesting cocktails that mixologists are stirring up in the Twin Cities. This week, he heads to Martina in Minneapolis, where they craft cocktails that are works of art.

Toro y Gallo

  • ½ oz Fresh Lime Juice
  • 1 oz Ginger Syrup *
  • 1 ¾ Yerba Mate-Infused Vodka Blend **
  • 3 oz Seltzer Water

    • mikes mix martina Mikes Mix: Martinas Toro Y Gallo

    (credit: CBS)

    * To make Ginger Syrup: Juice fresh ginger using a juicer, and strain through a fine-mesh strainer or cheese cloth. Combine equal parts of ginger juice and granulated white sugar in a saucepan, and bring to a simmer over heat. When sugar dissolves, remove from heat and cool. Use immediately or cool and store for up to three weeks.

    ** To Make Yerba Mate-Infused Vodka: In a large container, combine 5 grams of Yerba Mate tea leaves, 15 grams of Turmeric-Ginger Tea leaves, and 1 liter of all-purpose vodka. Let sit for 20 minutes then strain to remove tea leaves, and return liquid to original vodka bottle. Will keep indefinitely.

    Instructions:
    Add all ingredients to a mule mug (or lowball glass). Add crushed ice. Garnish with an “ice bowl” (molded using a hand citrus juicer) filled with Marigold flowers, and dust with powdered sugar.

    Martina brings Argentinian-inspired cuisine to the Linden Hills neighborhood of Minneapolis. You’ll find an array of sea foods and meats, as well as other delicious plates cooked over a wood-fire grill. The bar combines traditional South American flavors in classic cocktail recipes, presented as affordable works of art. Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

