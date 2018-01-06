MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Police Department wants more women to join its force.

They held a recruiting event Saturday at the department’s training center, where female officers discussed the pathway to policing.

“You don’t really see much females putting themselves out there because but they can do better than what people expect them, or see from what they’re doing,” said police hopeful Trista Rios.

A wide age range of woman and girls attended, from high school students to recruits who could take the department’s test next month.

“It’s heartwarming to see that we had so many young people attend and have that interest in becoming a police officer,” said Deputy Chief Mary Nash. “And it’s important from here on out to stay engaged with our young people to help them along the path to becoming a police officer.”

This was the first recruiting event of its kind held by the department, which currently has 95 women in uniform: an assistant chief, a deputy chief, seven commanders, 31 sergeants and 55 officers.