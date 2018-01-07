MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One man is dead and another person was injured in an overnight shooting near the University of Minnesota campus.
The Minneapolis Police Department says officers were called around 2:15 a.m. Sunday to a reported shooting on the 500 block of 12th Avenue Southeast, in the city’s Dinkytown district in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood.
Upon arrival, officers found a man dead in the front yard from an apparent gunshot wound. The man’s name has yet to be released.
Not long after, another person arrived at Hennepin County Medical Center with a gunshot wound from the same incident, police say. The second victim is expected to survive.
Officers spoke with people at the scene Sunday morning. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text information to 84741.