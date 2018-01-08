Filed Under:David Osmek

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republican David Osmek says he’s ending his campaign for governor.

33osmek Republican David Osmek Ends Run For Governor

Sen. David Osmek (credit: Minnesota Senate)

Osmek, a state senator from Mound, says he decided to drop out after discussing prospects with family and supporters over the holidays.

Osmek finished fifth of seven candidates in a straw poll at the party’s State Central Committee meeting in December.

He said he’ll support whomever the party endorses.

Gov. Mark Dayton, a Democrat, isn’t seeking another term.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch