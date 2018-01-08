ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republican David Osmek says he’s ending his campaign for governor.
Osmek, a state senator from Mound, says he decided to drop out after discussing prospects with family and supporters over the holidays.
Osmek finished fifth of seven candidates in a straw poll at the party’s State Central Committee meeting in December.
He said he’ll support whomever the party endorses.
Gov. Mark Dayton, a Democrat, isn’t seeking another term.
