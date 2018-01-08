MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A southern Minnesota man faces charges after an infant he brought to the hospital died of injuries consistent with abuse.

According to the Brown County Attorney’s Office, the 11-week-old infant was taken to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis on Jan. 2 after being seen at the Sleepy Eye Medical Center.

The child was having seizures and had extensive subdural hemorrhage and brain injury. Police were notified and the child was placed on a 72-hour child protection hold.

Investigation revealed the child’s mother went to work on Jan. 1 and left the infant in the care of Jose Isabel Rodriguez Limones, who moved to Sleepy Eye from Missouri with the mother and child last year.

Rodriguez Limones took the infant to the hospital in the early morning on Jan. 2. He said the infant began trembling. He and the child’s mother told investigators they could not remember any traumatic episodes. The baby was born prematurely, but had a normal well-child check last month.

Police took Rodriguez Limones into custody Sunday on suspicion of first degree assault.

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, the infant died. The cause of death is listed as respiratory failure, with the secondary cause being severe traumatic brain injury.

Monday, Rodriguez Limones was charged with second degree murder, first degree assault, first degree manslaughter, second degree manslaughter and fifth degree assault.