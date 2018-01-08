MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — LeBron James would like to get one thing out of the way right away about the Wolves.

“Young team? They’re not young anymore. No, they’re not young anymore. Jimmy, Jamal, Taj, Aaron Brooks, Jeff Teague,” James said. “It’s not a young team no more. Let’s throw that narrative out.

“They’ve got a good chance to be really good in the West. Good in the league, obviously especially with Thibs coming in and implementing what he wants.”

Even Kevin Love, who left town four years ago frustrated at the lack of winning, has been impressed by this Wolves rebuild.

“They’ve had a great resurgence. Talking to a few of their guys, they have a ton of confidence, are forming an identity, and really getting the crowd having their back. So it’s great to see here in Minneapolis. And it’s gonna make for what it looks like is going to be playoff basketball and that’s going to be fun for this city,” Love said.

“At the end of the day, I spent six years here, and it’s cool to see this team doing well. In the West.”

If the Cavs think it’s time for the Wolves to contend, they’d know. Three-time defending East champs… LeBron, Love, Dwyane Wade, Isaiah Thomas. Monday night oughta be a good barometer of that.

“I think that’s gonna be a big challenge tonight,” Butler said. “But this is our home floor. We’re not backing down from any challenges. I love this challenge, so I’ll be locked in.”

“I think they’re just a great team,” Towns said. “I think anytime you play a great team it’s a measuring stick.”