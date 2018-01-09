MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Last year was reportedly one of the top 10 hottest years on record for the Twin Cities.
Climate Central, an organization of scientists and journalists studying climate change, says that Minneapolis had its eighth-hottest year on record in 2017.
The two other Minnesota cities analyzed by the group, Mankato and Duluth, were not as warm. They had their 21st and 28th hottest years on record, respectively.
As for the U.S. as a whole, the country had it’s third-hottest year on record, Climate Central says, adding that the average temperature was about 2.56 degrees above the 20th century mean.
The parts of the country that saw the most record heat in 2017 were in the southeast and southwest.
Cities such as Albuquerque, Cleveland, Dallas, Phoenix and Tampa saw their hottest years on record.