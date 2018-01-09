MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Maggie Nichols, a Little Canada native and former U.S. national team gymnast, has publicly come forward as a sexual assault victim of former Team USA’s Dr. Larry Nassar.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Oklahoma University sophomore says she’s sharing her traumatic story and joining forces with her friends and teammates “to bring about true change.”

Nichols, 20, says she was the first to alert USA Gymnastics officials about Nassar’s alleged criminal behavior.

“Up until now, I was identified as Athlete A by USA gymnastics, the US Olympic Committee and Michigan State University. I want everyone to know that he did not do this to Athlete A, he did it to Maggie Nichols,” she said.

Nichols said she reported the abuse to USA Gymnastics leadership in the summer of 2015.

Nichols says the abuse began when Nassar began treating her for severe back pain – when she was 15 years old.

“I trusted what he was doing at first, but then he started touching me in places I really didn’t think he should. He didn’t have gloves on and he didn’t tell me what he was doing. There was no one else in the room and I accepted what he was doing because I was told by adults that he was the best doctor and he could help relieve my pain,” she said. “He did this ‘treatment’ on me, on numerous occasions.”

Nichols adds that the US Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics failed to provide a safe environment for her and her teammates.

“USA Gymnastics and the USOC did not provide a safe environment for me and my teammates to train. We were subjected to Dr. Nassar at every National Team Camp which occurred monthly at the Karolyi Ranch. His job was to care for our health and treat our injuries. Instead, he violated our innocence,” she said.

In November 2017, Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in prison on federal child pornography charges. He also pleaded guilty to 10 counts of criminal sexual conduct in Michigan State Court and will be sentenced on those charges in January.

Nichols narrowly missed the 2016 Olympic Team after suffering a meniscus tear in her knee three months before Olympic trials.