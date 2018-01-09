Filed Under:Big Ten First Star, Mat Robson, University Of Minnesota Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – University of Minnesota goaltender Mat Robson was named the Big Ten’s First Star of the Week after shutting out No. 1-ranked St. Cloud State on Sunday.

Robson recorded 34 saves on Sunday as the Gophers beat the Huskies 2-0 to earn a home-and-home split. Minnesota lost at St. Cloud State Saturday night.

It was Robson’s first career shutout. Robson, a sophomore, was named the league’s Third Star of the Week last week and improved to 2-1 on the season. He leads Big Ten goalies with a .964 save percentage and a 1.01 goals against average. He’s made 81 saves on 84 shots this season.

The No. 9-ranked Gophers return to Big Ten play this weekend, hosting Michigan at 3M at Mariucci Arena.

