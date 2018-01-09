Filed Under:Asleys Acosta, Gas Pump Credit Card Skimming, Roilan Garriga, Wilbur Perez-Soca

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two men have been sentenced and a warrant is out for a third suspect in connection with a gas pump credit card skimming scheme in the Twin Cities.

Roilan Garriga, 20, and 24-year-old Wilbur Perez-Soca were each sentenced to four years in prison in the case. A nationwide warrant is out for the arrest of 28-year-old Asleys Acosta, the alleged mastermind of the incidents, after he didn’t show up in court.

Garriga and Perez-Soca admitted to planning a trip from Florida to Minnesota with the intent to steal credit card numbers. The two men admitted to installing skimmers at several gas stations and after stealing identities, used credit cards to go on shopping sprees at stores at the Mall of America, nightclubs and restaurants.

According to a criminal complaint, the three men were spotted at about 2:45 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2016, at a gas station tampering with a gas pump. All three were arrested at the scene.

