MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The lawyer for University of Minnesota basketball player Reggie Lynch says he denies all sexual assault allegations against him.

The school’s Office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action recommended expulsion from school for Lynch after a third woman came forward with allegations of sexual assault. Lynch was arrested back in 2016 after the first incident was reported. He was never criminally charged in the case, and the EOAA cleared him.

Two more allegations have come to light since. The EOAA recommended a suspension for Lynch and a ban from campus until 2020 in a ruling announced late last week. Lynch has appealed that ruling. After a third incident, where the EOAA office issued its findings on Jan. 3, it recommended expulsion for Lynch.

Attorney Ryan Pacyga said Wednesday Lynch has appealed both rulings and requested a panel review. Lynch “vehemently and categorically” denies all allegations against him in both incidents.

Lynch is accused of digital penetration in one incident, and sexual assault in another. He denies any sexual assault. Pacyga said any contact was consensual. The alleged incidents happened in April and May of 2016, and the EOAA office conducted its investigation last October, 18 months later.

“Reggie Lynch is in the fight of his life due to the current climate of sexual harassment and sexual assault investigations,” Pacyga said. “Because accusers came forward after 18 months, there’s no way to collect and test evidence. Reggie Lynch has been robbed of opportunity for fair investigation and hearing.”

Pacyga also said he’s afraid for clients like Lynch in these situations because in the current sexual harassment and sexual assault climate, there is a rush to judgement.

Pacyga said after one of the alleged incidents, one of the victims was texting Lynch and telling him what bars she would be at.

“Is that behavior of someone who’s been sexually assaulted?” Pacyga said.

Because he has appealed the rulings, Lynch is able to attend school, practices and receive medical treatments. He is not allowed to participate in athletic competitions.

“Mr. Lynch is eager to clear his name,” Pacyga said.