MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis fire officials say a firefighter was injured while extinguishing a fire on the south side of the city Wednesday.
Fire crews responded late Wednesday morning to the two-alarm fire at a 2.5-story single family home on the 2000 block of Girard Avenue South.
The homeowner was the only occupant at the time of the fire and was able to get herself out.
The fire was knocked down and cleared.
The fire is still under investigation, but fire officials say it started in the kitchen area and extended to the back porch.
A firefighter was injured while doing a “washdown”. She suffered an ankle injury and was taken out of the house in a stretcher. She is being treated at the Hennepin County Medical Center.