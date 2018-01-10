MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a Rosemount school was put on lockdown for an hour Wednesday after someone spotted a man wearing a holstered handgun.
Dakota County Technical College officials say the lockdown started at about 1:30 p.m. as a precautionary measure. Firearms are not allowed on school property.
Authorities searched the school and the surrounding area, but did not find the armed individual. The lockdown was lifted at about 2:45 p.m.
School officials addressed some mixed messages of the lockdown being a drill on Dakota County Technical’s Facebook page.
“We are aware there are conflicting messages being communicated at this time. Until we can clear up communications, please treat this as a lockdown and remain were you are. If you are home, do not come to school. If you are in school, you should be in a locked room with lights off,” officials said.
The Dakota County Sheriff’s office is investigating.