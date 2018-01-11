ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – The Minnesota Department of Health says it has learned of the first child death in 2018 due to the flu.
The state health department issued its latest update on the flu season on Thursday. State officials say data shows a continued increase in flu activity across the state. As of Jan. 6, there have been 1,765 hospitalizations related to the flu, 55 outbreaks of flu-like symptoms at long-term care facilities and 43 outbreaks in schools.
Officials say it points to a potentially severe flu season, and it may not have peaked yet.
State officials say it’s not too late to get your flu shot if you haven’t been vaccinated. Flu symptoms, which can come on suddenly, can include sore throat, coughing, fever, headache, muscle aches and fatigue.