MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Plymouth man has been charged in the stabbing death of his own brother over a dispute about rent money.

Garrett Bruce Ittel, 25, was charged Thursday with two counts of second-degree murder in the killing of Jamison Ittel, 27.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s office said the stabbing happened just after midnight on Tuesday at an apartment building on the 5300 block of Annapolis Lane in Plymouth.

Their mother told investigators that both sons called her separately earlier in the evening to say that they had been fighting. She advised them both to go to their separate rooms for the night to defuse the tension.

Police arrived at the scene to find Garrett standing over Jamison on the steps outside the apartment building. Jamison was already dead, covered in a blanket without his shirt or shoes on.

Garrett told police they had been drinking and starting fighting about overdue rent money. He grabbed a knife and stabbed his brother twice while they were in the kitchen. Jamison then grabbed a blanket from their couch left the apartment building.

Police say it appeared that Garrett tried to clean up some of his brother’s blood before officers arrived.

Garrett will make his first court appearance Friday.