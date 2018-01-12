By Anthony Brousseau

Still looking for a place to stay for the Super Bowl? Don’t worry – Craigslist has you covered. With temporary rentals popping up all over the place at Super Bowl-worthy prices, it can be hard to know which rental is right for you. Fear not – we’ve sorted through the best Craigslist has to offer and selected the cream of the crop. You can’t go wrong with any of these rentals, so book today before they’re gone!

Super bowl rental and S.U.V to drive. New pathfinder!!!

The big sell here isn’t the space itself, but the chance to get behind the wheel of a 2010 Nissan Pathfinder.

As for the price, this is one of the few posts that doesn’t list it. But don’t worry, poster Jay says “Best deal in Minneapolis, I promise.”

Stay in PRINCE’S early childhood NEIGHBORHOOD

To make your Super Bowl stay extra Minnesotan, why not set up camp in the neighborhood where the state’s most beloved superstar once lived?

According to the poster, “Prince spent the first seven years of his life next door.”

Unfortunately, the house the late musician once lived in is no longer there, but “you can get a good sense of the neighborhood he grew up in.”

ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE SLEEPER RENTAL

This fish house – billed as “Perfect for Super Bowl!” – is conveniently located only six hours away from U.S. Bank Stadium, where the game will be played. It sleeps six and does have a bathroom, so don’t worry about making stops on your road trip to the game.

RV for rent 2018 SUPER BOWL. 5.5 miles from Super Bowl

By all accounts, this seems like a lovely little place to stay for the Super Bowl. There’s a bed, furnace, TV, dining area and much more. But the ad touts that the vehicle is “5.5 miles from the Super Bowl.” Not to be pedantic, but isn’t the RV as close or as far from the Super Bowl as you choose? It’s on wheels!

One more thing, there’s no bathroom on the vehicle, but you do have access to the one in the poster’s house.

Big Kahuna Hot Tub for Rent for Super Bowl Weekend

OK, so maybe you’ve already secured a place to stay for Super Bowl week. But how are you going to spend all your free time leading up to the big game? How about a 16-person hot tub on wheels?

“1,000 gallons of fun!” promises the poster. For just $1,500, Big Kahuna will drop off and pick up a hot tub in your driveway or garage. It’s the perfect way to warm up during Minnesota winter.

SUPER BOWL BATCHLOR PAD – 7 min walk to stadium

This actually seems like a solid deal, especially for a group of friends coming together for the big game. The “BATCHLOR (sic) PAD” features a pool table, dart board, “kegerator” and several video game systems.

But as always, you have to read the fine print on these things. The ad reads “7 min walk to stadium,” but it turns out that’s not entirely true.

“I would like to clarify my statement of 7 min walk to stadium,” the poster writes, “it is a 7 minute walk to the light rail stop which takes you directly to the stadium.”

What ever happened to truth in advertising?

On the plus side, you get access to all of the poster’s cooking utensils, as well as an inflatable bed.

Horse Ranch Super Bowl Rental (Eagan)

Why watch the Super Bowl on a couch when you could watch it on horseback? The Duggan Ranch features six bedrooms, extra security and is vaping friendly.

You’d better act fast, though – the renter has high hopes that “celebrities, NFL staff and family, Media and other Elite guests” will not be able to resist the equine charms of the Duggan Ranch. In order to attract big names to the ranch, the poster has tagged virtually every NFL general manager, the casts of “Game of Thrones” and “The Big Bang Theory,” President Donald Trump and many more celebrities who are surely looking to get a taste of that rancher lifestyle for which Minnesota is famous.

One note – horse rides WILL cost you extra.