WEATHER RESOURCES: Latest Forecast | Traffic Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Snow Emergencies
Filed Under:Darwin Township, Lake Washington

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people managed to escape after their vehicle broke through the ice in Meeker County Thursday evening.

According to the sheriff’s department, two people were found walking along the shore of Lake Washington in Darwin Township.

The two had been in a 2003 Ford Ranger when it broke through the ice.

Both the driver — 25-year-old Alexander Madsen of Litchfield — and his passenger were able to get out of the vehicle and walk to shore for help.

The vehicle was fully submerged.

Thin ice signs were posted at all public access locations on the lake.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch