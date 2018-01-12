MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people managed to escape after their vehicle broke through the ice in Meeker County Thursday evening.
According to the sheriff’s department, two people were found walking along the shore of Lake Washington in Darwin Township.
The two had been in a 2003 Ford Ranger when it broke through the ice.
Both the driver — 25-year-old Alexander Madsen of Litchfield — and his passenger were able to get out of the vehicle and walk to shore for help.
The vehicle was fully submerged.
Thin ice signs were posted at all public access locations on the lake.