MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Politicians in Minnesota are speaking out after President Donald Trump reportedly made controversial comments about immigration in a meeting in the Oval Office.
Trump reportedly asked why the U.S. would want immigrants from “s***hole countries” in Africa while meeting with lawmakers about a bipartisan immigration deal. In a series of tweets Friday morning, Trump denied the profane comments.
Meanwhile, leaders in Minnesota are denouncing Trump’s remarks.
Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, the first Somali-American to be elected to a state legislature, released the following statement:
“I am not ashamed of the country where I was born. I am not ashamed to call myself an American now. I am a proud immigrant, refugee, Minnesotan and a proud State Legislator. But make no mistake, I am ashamed, disturbed, and outraged that the leader of the United States can’t see beyond his own embarrassing privilege to embrace the diversity that has made this country great for generations.”
U.S. Rep. Erik Paulsen, a Republican, called for Trump to apologize.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar also spoke out against Trump’s remarks on Twitter.
U.S. Rep. Tim Walz called Trump’s comments “racism, plain and simple.”
