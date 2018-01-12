MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Politicians in Minnesota are speaking out after President Donald Trump reportedly made controversial comments about immigration in a meeting in the Oval Office.

Trump reportedly asked why the U.S. would want immigrants from “s***hole countries” in Africa while meeting with lawmakers about a bipartisan immigration deal. In a series of tweets Friday morning, Trump denied the profane comments.

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings – unfortunately, no trust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Meanwhile, leaders in Minnesota are denouncing Trump’s remarks.

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, the first Somali-American to be elected to a state legislature, released the following statement:

“I am not ashamed of the country where I was born. I am not ashamed to call myself an American now. I am a proud immigrant, refugee, Minnesotan and a proud State Legislator. But make no mistake, I am ashamed, disturbed, and outraged that the leader of the United States can’t see beyond his own embarrassing privilege to embrace the diversity that has made this country great for generations.”

U.S. Rep. Erik Paulsen, a Republican, called for Trump to apologize.

It is completely inappropriate for the President to refer to other countries in the manner in which he reportedly did, especially given the circumstances and disasters that led many TPS immigrants to seek refuge and shelter in the US — Rep. Erik Paulsen (@RepErikPaulsen) January 12, 2018

I hope the White House apologizes for these degrading comments and focuses on working towards a solution for those from TPS countries rather than making denigrating statements — Rep. Erik Paulsen (@RepErikPaulsen) January 12, 2018

Sen. Amy Klobuchar also spoke out against Trump’s remarks on Twitter.

DREAMers are listening to every word in Washington because their lives depend on it. Today they heard the President throw insults at immigrants when a bipartisan group of senators came forward with a plan to get something done. They deserve better. We must pass the DREAM Act now. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 12, 2018

U.S. Rep. Tim Walz called Trump’s comments “racism, plain and simple.”