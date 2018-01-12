WEATHER RESOURCES: Latest Forecast | Traffic Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Snow Emergencies
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Vikings fans looking for a spot to tailgate before Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints may have a tough time.

Two parking lots typically used for tailgating – the Purple Lot and the Gold Lot, both located on Chicago Avenue and Third Street – are closed to fans due to Super Bowl preparations, according to the team.

To make up for the lost parking spaces, the team is offering free parking passes to those who normally park in the lots for the Mills Fleet Farm ramp, located across the street from the stadium and connected by skyway.

The team also recommended contacting Lot 53, a privately-owned lot behind the Crooked Pint Ale House on Washington Avenue.

