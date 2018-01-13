MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO — Three men from Chicago are in a Twin Cities hospital after being shot at a Bloomington hotel early Saturday morning.
Police say they received the call just after 4 a.m. at the Comfort Inn on the 1300 block of east 78th Street.
Officers arrived to find two men in the lobby with gunshot wounds. Police say a third victim showed up at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
The three men are expected to make full recoveries.
Bloomington police say the investigation is on-going, but they did not say if they had made any arrests.