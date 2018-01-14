Filed Under:Chaska, Fatal Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 65-year-old woman died Saturday afternoon after her car collided with an SUV in the west metro.

The State Patrol says the fatal crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 212 and County Road 43, just west of Chaska.

A Toyota Scion traveling south on the county road was struck by a Chevrolet Suburban carrying a U-Haul trailer that was going west on the highway.

The driver of the Scion – Irene Coran, of Carver – was killed.

The three people in the Suburban suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Road conditions at the time of the crash were dry, the state patrol says.

